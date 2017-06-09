Uncertain when Britain's Brexit position will emerge - EU's Mogherini

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said on Friday it was uncertain when Britain would have a clear strategy in Brexit negotiations following its election result.

"One year after their referendum, we still don't know the British position in the negotiations on Brexit and it seems difficult to predict when we will, because democracy often requires time," she said.

"I very much respect that, it is a complex process," she added in a speech at the Defence and Security Conference in Prague.