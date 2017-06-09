Northern Ireland's DUP not commenting on reports of deal with May

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Friday it would not comment on reports that it had agreed to back Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservatives in forming a government after an inconclusive election.

Support from the DUP would allow her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority in parliament. A senior DUP MP said on Thursday they would be willing to negotiate with May and Sky News reported on Friday that they would give their backing.

"We have not made any comment and won't until later on today," a spokeswoman for the party told Reuters.