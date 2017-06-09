FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nomura says model points to 338 Conservative seats, but not certain
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 8, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 2 months ago

Nomura says model points to 338 Conservative seats, but not certain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PM Theresa May arrives to vote in Sonning, Britain June 8, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives could win 338 seats, enough for an outright majority in Britain's parliament, London-based analysts at Nomura estimated on Friday, based on results from the exit poll and the first 15 seats to declare.

An exit poll commissioned by major broadcasters pointed to May's Conservatives falling short of an outright majority in the snap election she called in April.

Late on Thursday in an earlier estimate, Nomura said its model pointed to the Conservatives winning 331 seats.

Nomura cautioned against viewing its model as giving a clear steer that May would win an outright majority, noting that an alternative version of its model put the Conservatives on just 317 seats, short of the 326 needed for a majority.

"It's still not plain sailing for Theresa May and it's not yet out of minority government territory," Nomura currency strategist Jordan Rochester wrote in a note to clients.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.