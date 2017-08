LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives held Nuneaton, one of the first bellwether constituencies to report, but the result showed the opposition Labour Party was picking up a significant proportion of United Kingdom Independence Party votes.

The Conservatives held the seat, with 51.6 percent of the vote, but the party's share of the vote was only up 6.0 percent.

Labour increased in its share of the vote by 6.4 percent.