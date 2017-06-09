FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May faces 'huge post-mortem' - ex-Chancellor Osborne
#UK Top News
June 8, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 2 months ago

May faces 'huge post-mortem' - ex-Chancellor Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Chancellor George Osborne arrives at the Evening Standard offices to formally take up the role of editor of the newspaper in London, Britain, May 2, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a "huge post-mortem" about her general election campaign and questions about the direction of the Conservative Party, former Chancellor George Osborne said on Friday.

Osborne, a cabinet colleague of May's until she ousted him as Chancellor, said May would remain as prime minister if she can win a majority - something an exit poll on Thursday showed was doubtful.

"But I think there will be a huge post-mortem about having the general election, about the manifesto... about the style of the campaign," Osborne told ITV.

"And out of all of that, people will start to ask questions... about the future of the direction of the Conservative Party."

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

