2 months ago
May's lead narrows, still seen with bigger majority - ComRes poll
#UK
June 7, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 2 months ago

May's lead narrows, still seen with bigger majority - ComRes poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May attends an election campaign rally in Solihull, June 8, 2017.Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the Labour Party has narrowed to 10 percentage points but she is still on course to increase her parliamentary majority, according to a ComRes poll conducted for the Independent newspaper on Wednesday, a day before Britain's election.

The Conservatives' lead had been projected at 12 percentage points in the previous ComRes poll published on June 3.

ComRes now puts support for the Conservatives at 44 percent, down three percentage points from the previous poll, and Labour was on 34 percent, down one point.

ComRes said excluding 'don't knows' the lead stood at 12 points.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by William Schomberg

