June 7, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 2 months ago

May's lead remains 1 percent point - Survation poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during an election campaign visit to Langton Rugby Club in Stoke-on-Trent, June 6, 2017.Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has remained at one percentage point, according to a Survation poll published on Wednesday, one day before Britain's national election.

Survation said it put support for the Conservatives at 41.3 percent with Labour close behind on 40.4 percent.

Other polls published on Wednesday gave the Conservatives wider leads, ranging from five to 12 percentage points.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Estelle Shirbon

