FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK to delay Queen's Speech policy outline amid political turmoil - BBC
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 12, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 months ago

UK to delay Queen's Speech policy outline amid political turmoil - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Horse Racing - Derby Festival - Epsom Racecourse - June 3, 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the Derby Festival Reuters / Peter Nicholls Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government will delay the Queen's Speech, in which it traditionally spells out its policy plans, because of the upheaval caused by Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a parliamentary majority last week, the BBC said on Monday.

The speech had been due to take place on June 19 but would be put back by a few days, the BBC said.

The shock result of last week's election has raised big questions about how May will advance with her plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.