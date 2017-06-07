FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Police arrest two more men over Manchester attack
June 7, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 2 months ago

Police arrest two more men over Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested two 20-year-old men in Manchester on Wednesday in connection with last month's suicide bombing that killed 22 children and adults attending a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande, police said on Wednesday.

One was arrested overnight when police searched an address in the city, while the other presented himself voluntarily at a police station.

A total of 21 people have been arrested so far in the investigation into the suicide bombing. Twelve were released without charge and nine remain in custody.

Reporting by David Milliken and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

