UK police carry out controlled explosion near site of new U.S. embassy

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they had carried out a controlled explosion near where the United States is building a new embassy in southwest London, but the unattended vehicles which triggered the action turned out not to be suspicious.

Police said they were called out after a report of two unattended vehicles near the embassy site, and carried out a controlled explosion at around 1637 GMT.

A U.S. embassy spokeswoman said no U.S. diplomats were present at the construction site.