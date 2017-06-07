FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK police carry out controlled explosion near site of new U.S. embassy
June 7, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 2 months ago

UK police carry out controlled explosion near site of new U.S. embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they had carried out a controlled explosion near where the United States is building a new embassy in southwest London, but the unattended vehicles which triggered the action turned out not to be suspicious.

Police said they were called out after a report of two unattended vehicles near the embassy site, and carried out a controlled explosion at around 1637 GMT.

A U.S. embassy spokeswoman said no U.S. diplomats were present at the construction site.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon, writing by David Milliken

