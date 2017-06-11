FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

May does not have majority for leaving single market - Conservative MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo - Britain's minister for small business Anna Soubry leaves a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, March 31, 2016.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May does not have a majority in parliament for taking Britain out of the European single market, a pro-EU member of May's Conservative Party said on Sunday.

"I don't think she does have a majority in the House of Commons for leaving the single market," Anna Soubry, who campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU ahead of last year's referendum, told Sky News.

Her comment contradicted what Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said earlier on the same subject, underlining divisions and confusion within the Conservative Party after it lost its parliamentary majority in Thursday's election.

Asked whether May could carry on as prime minister, Soubry said May's position was untenable in the long term.

"I just can't see how she can continue in any long-term way. I think she will have to go unfortunately. But not for some time, let's get this clear. We need stability," she said.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by David Clarke

