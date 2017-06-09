FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#UK
June 9, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

Scottish leader Sturgeon says will work to keep Conservatives out of power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow.Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - The Scottish National Party will work to forge an alliance to keep Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives out of power after the inconclusive result to Britain's national election, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday.

"We will work with others, if it is at all possible, to keep the Tories out of government. We have always said that we would work in alliance with others to promote progressive policies to build a fairer country," Sturgeon said.

As Britain risked political deadlock after May's gamble on a snap election left her short of a majority in Britain's parliament, election losses by the Scottish National Party (SNP) undermined Sturgeon's bid for a second independence vote.

Reporting by Liz O'Leary, writing by David Milliken, editing by Kate Holton

