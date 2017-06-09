FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Labour's Tom Watson says 'very, very bad result' for May
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
June 9, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 2 months ago

Labour's Tom Watson says 'very, very bad result' for May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tom Watson, deputy leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, speaks at a campaign event in Hull, May 22, 2017.Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson said early election results were "very, very bad" for Conservative leader Theresa May, and his party would hold her to her statement that if she loses her majority, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn would be prime minister.

"We still don't know the final result of this election, it is too early to say, but it looks likely to be a very, very bad result for Theresa May," Watson said, after he held his seat.

"She said it's a fact that 'if we lose just six seats we will lose our majority and Jeremy Corbyn will be Prime Minister'. Well results are still coming in, but we are going to hold her to that."

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Mark John

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.