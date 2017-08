U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after delivering remarks at the Department of Transportation in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called the results of the British election - which left Prime Minister Theresa May struggling to hold on to power - "surprising."

Trump, who was answering a shouted question from a reporter during an Oval Office photo opportunity, did not expand on his comment.