2 months ago
May seen 22 seats short of majority in June 8 vote - YouGov
#UK
June 6, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 2 months ago

May seen 22 seats short of majority in June 8 vote - YouGov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood, June 6, 2017.Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 304 seats in Britain's parliament in an election on Thursday, 22 seats short of a 326-seat majority, according to a daily projection by polling company YouGov published on Tuesday.

May's Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called in April.

On Monday, YouGov said its model suggested the Conservatives were on course to win 305 seats.

The opposition Labour Party is likely to win 266 seats, YouGov's model showed, down from 268 on Monday.

Another model, produced by Lord Ashcroft Polls, last week predicted the Conservatives were on course for a majority.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg

