Macron hails banking agency win as victory for EU commitment
November 20, 2017 / 7:12 PM / in 19 hours

Macron hails banking agency win as victory for EU commitment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed his EU peers’ decision to relocate the European Banking Agency (EBA) to Paris after Brexit as proof of the country’s attractiveness and a reward for its pro-Europe efforts.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the EU Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth in Gothenburg, Sweden, November 17, 2017. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS

“It’s a recognition of France’s attractiveness and European commitment,” Macron said in a tweet.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said hosting the EBA, which is currently located in London, will bring “tens of thousands” of banking jobs to the French capital, which is competing with Frankfurt and other cities to attract London-based bankers.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Laurence Frost

