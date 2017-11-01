UK car executives tell PM May there is an 'urgent need' for clarity on Brexit transition

LONDON (Reuters) - British car executives told British Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting on Wednesday that there was an “urgent need for clarity” on the proposed transition period after Britain leaves the European Union.

FILE PHOTO - A cab driver waving a Union flag smiles at a demonstrator holding a European Union flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“The meeting focused on our members’ Brexit priorities - in particular, the urgent need for clarity on the proposed transition agreement as business needs certainty to invest,” trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement.