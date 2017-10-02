FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit will not be reversed, junior minister says
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 17 days ago

Brexit will not be reversed, junior minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain’s junior Brexit minister Steve Baker said on Monday the country’s decision to leave the European Union will not be reversed and those hoping otherwise need to accept the decision.

Thousands of demonstrators marched to the site of the ruling Conservative Party conference on Sunday to demand that Britain stay in the European Union and embrace closer ties with its neighbours.

“I think people should accept that we are leaving,” Baker told an event at the conference in the northern English city of Manchester.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Kate Holton, editing by William James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.