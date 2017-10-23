FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks have little time left to prepare for Brexit, ECB says
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
#Business News
October 23, 2017 / 5:50 PM / a day ago

Banks have little time left to prepare for Brexit, ECB says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European and British banks do not have much time left to prepare for Britain’s exit from the European Union, the European Central Bank’s top bank supervisor said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

“Once the United Kingdom becomes a ‘third country’ for the EU, banks located there will lose access to the European market, and European banks will lose access to the UK market,” Daniele Nouy told an audience in London.

“They will have to act, and there is not much time left to do so.”

Reporting By Ritvik Carvalho; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
