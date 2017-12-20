Britain will fight to retain City of London's position in Brexit talks - May

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain would fight hard to preserve the City of London’s position as a top global financial hub in talks to leave the European Union.

Earlier the BBC reported that the Bank of England would allow European banks to continue operating without creating expensive subsidiaries after Brexit.

“We value the important role that the City of London plays not just as a financial centre for Europe but actually a financial centre for the world. We want to retain that,” May told parliament. “This will be, of course, part of the negotiations on phase two of Brexit.”