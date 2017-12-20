FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain will fight to retain City of London's position in Brexit talks - May
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 20, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 5 days ago

Britain will fight to retain City of London's position in Brexit talks - May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain would fight hard to preserve the City of London’s position as a top global financial hub in talks to leave the European Union.

A man cycles past Parliament buildings on Westminster Bridge during sunset in London, Britain, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Earlier the BBC reported that the Bank of England would allow European banks to continue operating without creating expensive subsidiaries after Brexit.

“We value the important role that the City of London plays not just as a financial centre for Europe but actually a financial centre for the world. We want to retain that,” May told parliament. “This will be, of course, part of the negotiations on phase two of Brexit.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.