FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks face Brexit 'point-of-no-return' in coming months - Bundesbank
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 5, 2017 / 3:30 PM / a day ago

Banks face Brexit 'point-of-no-return' in coming months - Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s banks and brokers could be facing a Brexit “point-of no-return” with key financial contracts as soon as March, one of Germany’s top central bankers said on Tuesday.

Andreas Dombret, member of the board of the Deutsche Bundesbank speaks during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret, who oversees regulatory issues for the German central bank, was talking about the changes sparked by Brexit requiring hundreds of thousands of contracts to be re-written - a process known as “re-papering”.

“For the banks, once they start re-papering it is the point-of-no-return and that will happen in the first half of next year maybe even in the first quarter of next year,” Dombret said at conference organised by banking trade association, UK Finance.

He added the issue was bigger especially for longer-term contracts.

Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.