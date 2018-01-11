Second referendum on Brexit is only option now, says Brexit campaigner Arron Banks

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should hold a second referendum to confirm support for a clean break with the European Union, Arron Banks, the co-founder of influential pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - British businessman Arron Banks, who has funded the Leave.EU campaign, is seen during the opening day of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) annual conference at Doncaster Racecourse in Doncaster, northern Britain September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

“If we do not act radically now, we will sleepwalk into a faux Brexit, in name only. True Brexiteers have been backed into a corner and the only option now is to go back to the polls and let the people shout from the rooftops their support of a true Brexit,” Banks said in a statement.

“Leave would win by a landslide.”