FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays Chairman says staff moves post Brexit could be 'in the hundreds'
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 2:58 PM / a day ago

Barclays Chairman says staff moves post Brexit could be 'in the hundreds'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays could move hundreds of staff out of Britain post-Brexit, the British bank’s chairman told a parliamentary committee hearing on Wednesday.

John McFarlane, Chairman of Barclays, arrives for a meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“Staff moves from Brexit could be in the hundreds” John McFarlane, Chairman of Barclays said.

The British bank said in July that it was talking to Irish regulators about extending its activities in Dublin in preparation for when Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.

Barclays already has a licensed entity in Dublin, Barclays Bank Ireland, employing around 100 people, which currently has a licence to conduct mainly corporate banking activities, and intends to extend the range of that license so it can continue serving clients once Britain leaves the bloc.

Reporting By Anjuli Davies and Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.