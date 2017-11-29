EU's Barnier - No agreement yet on Brexit bill, Irish border

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Wednesday there were still differences for London and Brussels to overcome on Britain’s divorce bill, the Irish border and citizens rights.
Speaking at a business conference in Berlin, Barnier said that negotiations would continue before a Dec. 4 meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
