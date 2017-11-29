FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barnier - No agreement yet on Brexit bill, Irish border
November 29, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in a day

EU's Barnier - No agreement yet on Brexit bill, Irish border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Wednesday there were still differences for London and Brussels to overcome on Britain’s divorce bill, the Irish border and citizens rights.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses a conference on the "The future of the EU" at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Speaking at a business conference in Berlin, Barnier said that negotiations would continue before a Dec. 4 meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

