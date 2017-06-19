EU negotiator says sides agree Brexit must be orderly

FILE PHOTO: European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier gestures during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said after the first day of divorce talks with Brexit Secretary David Davis that London must pull out of the bloc in an orderly way.

Barnier and Davis held a joint press conference in Brussels after the first day of talks.

"This first session was useful," Barnier said.

"The clock is ticking," he said, adding the two sides' join objective was to ensure that Brexit "happens in an orderly manner."