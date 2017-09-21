EU's Barnier says wants proposal from May on EU citizens' rights in Britain

ROME (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should make a proposal over what legal rights European Union citizens will have in Britain after it leaves the bloc, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday.

Barnier was addressing the Italian parliament ahead of a speech by May in Florence on Friday when she is expected to explain her vision of Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

“I am waiting for a proposal on the legal rights of EU citizens in Britain,” said Barnier, who was speaking in French through an Italian translator.

He added that the issue of financial compensation between Britain and the EU was outside the terms of the main Brexit negotiations.