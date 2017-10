European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a joint news conference with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis (unseen) on progress in this week's latest round of negotiations on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, Belgium September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - “Brexit is not a game,” the European Union’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, told British reporters on Tuesday when asked if the ball was in the EU’s court to make the next move.

Britain and its EU partners clashed on Monday over which side should make the next move to unblock the talks, with both sides saying “the ball” is in the other side’s court.