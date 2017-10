European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a joint news conference with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis (unseen) on progress in this week's latest round of negotiations on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, Belgium September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told European lawmakers on Tuesday there has not been sufficient progress in Britain’s exit talks with the bloc and that “serious divergences” persisted, including on divorce bill.