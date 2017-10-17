FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'It takes two to accelerate' - EU's Barnier on Brexit
#World News
October 17, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in 4 days

'It takes two to accelerate' - EU's Barnier on Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he told British Prime Minister Theresa May over dinner that he was ready to speed up the pace of negotiations but that Britain still must do more to meet EU demands.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a joint news conference with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“It takes two to accelerate,” Barnier told reporters as he arrived to brief EU ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday. He was referring to a joint EU-UK statement after Monday’s dinner which said “efforts should accelerate” toward a divorce settlement.

“What we told Prime Minister May is it’s very important to maintain this constructive dynamic in the coming two months,” Barnier said.

EU leaders plan to tell May at a summit on Friday that Britain has not made “sufficient progress” on agreeing its withdrawal terms for them to open talks on future trade relations -- but add that this may be possible in December.

“The clock is ticking very fast. We have a lot of work to do,” Barnier added, noting that he had already said several weeks ago that he was willing to increase the pace of talks -- but is not ready to change the sequencing EU leaders insist on.

“One step after another,” he said. “And we are not finished the first step.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop

