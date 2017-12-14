FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxembourg PM says May's task complicated by need for parliament vote
#Brexit
December 14, 2017 / 1:36 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Luxembourg PM says May's task complicated by need for parliament vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s prime minister on Thursday said British counterpart Theresa May’s ability to negotiate her country’s withdrawal from the European Union is complicated by her need for parliament’s approval at home.

FILE PHOTO: Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern during the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“This is not good for Theresa May because the agenda is not going to move,” Xavier Bettel told reporters on arrival to a summit of European leaders in Brussels.

“As soon as she negotiates something she will need to go back to London and get approval from Parliament. This is not making her life easier. This does not change the agenda, it just makes it more difficult for the UK government.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Julia Fioretti

