Asked about divorce bill, Davis says Britain will act responsibly

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis holds a joint news conference with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier after the round of Brexit talks in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2017.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain is a country that honours its international commitments and will continue to do so after it has left the European Union, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Asked whether Britain accepted it would have to pay to leave the bloc, Davis said the government had made its position clear in Prime Minister May's Lancaster House speech in January and in its Article 50 letter in March.

"We are a country that recognises its international responsibilities and rights and that we will seek to exercise both in the future. I don't recognise the phrase 'net flows' but we will seek to exercise both in the future," he told a news conference.