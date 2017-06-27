FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UK government will set out intensive engagement with business in weeks
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
#Business News
June 27, 2017 / 3:34 PM / a month ago

UK government will set out intensive engagement with business in weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis leaves 10 Downing Street after a cabinet meeting, in London, June 27, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will set out its plans to engage more intensively with business in the next weeks and months, a spokeswoman for Theresa May said on Tuesday, repeating the prime minister's desire to avoid any "cliff edge".

"We've been engaging with business through various ministers and departments in recent months. I think what (Brexit minister) David Davis said was there is a need to intensify that and plans to do just that will be set out by government as we go forward in the next weeks and months," she told reporters.

"The position the prime minister has set out many times hasn't changed. It is not in anyone's interest for there to be a cliff edge, what we want to do is obviously to give certainty to businesses ... What (Brexit looks like) and phases of implementation will be all subject to negotiation."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

