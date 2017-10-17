EU business leaders urge Britain to hasten pace in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European employers group BusinessEurope urged the British government on Tuesday to speed up negotiations with the European Union over withdrawal from the bloc, saying businesses urgently needed certainty.

The European Union has said it will not move to talks on a future trading relationship with post-Brexit Britain until divorce issues - citizens’ rights, the Irish border and a financial settlement - are resolved.

“We urge the UK Government to rapidly provide further concrete negotiating proposals for all the three issues that are critical to the first phase of the talks,” BusinessEurope said in a statement ahead of a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

The group, which represents several European business associations including the Confederation of British Industry, added companies wanted a transitional period with Britain staying in the customs union to allow businesses to adapt.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he had told Prime Minister Theresa May that he was ready to speed up negotiations but that Britain still had more to do to meet EU demands.

European leaders are expected to repeat this message to May at a summit on Thursday and Friday.

(This version of the story fixes typo in headline “urges”).