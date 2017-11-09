FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May to host talks with European business chiefs on Brexit - sources
November 9, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

May to host talks with European business chiefs on Brexit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has invited the leaders of several European business associations to talks next Monday about the effects of Brexit, several European sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry's annual conference in London, Britain, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“That came directly from the office of the Prime Minister,” one source said of the invitation. Further details were not immediately available.

European and German industry groups have repeatedly criticised what they see as a lack of clarity from London in Brexit talks.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

