a month ago
Tusk says British offer on expats' rights "below expectations"
June 23, 2017 / 1:04 PM / a month ago

Tusk says British offer on expats' rights "below expectations"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday the offer Prime Minister Theresa May presented to other European Union leaders for safeguarding expatriates' rights after Brexit was "below expectations".

European Council President Donald Tusk addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.Eric Vidal

"Citizens' rights are the number one priority for the EU 27 and we have made our position clear. We want to ensure the full rights for EU and UK citizens after Brexit," Tusk told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels where May outlined a plan.

"My fist impression," Tusk said, "Is that the UK's offer is below our expectations and that it risks worsening the situation of citizens. But it will be for our negotiation team to analyse the offer line by line once we receive it on paper."

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

