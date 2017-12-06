Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) - Major British business groups and trade unions called on Wednesday for Britain and the European Union to end the uncertainty around citizens’ rights after Brexit and guarantee before Christmas that there will be no change.

FILE PHOTO - The London Eye is seen behind a neon star shining on top of a Christmas tree in London, Britain, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The right to remain of the four million must be resolved. There must be certainty whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations,” a joint statement said.

“The UK government and EU27 should unilaterally guarantee their status and future rights before Christmas.”

The statement was signed by the heads of the British Chambers of Commerce, Trades Union Congress, Confederation of British Industry, the EEF manufacturers’ association and Federation of Small Businesses.