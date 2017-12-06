FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2017 / 4:11 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Major British business groups and trade unions called on Wednesday for Britain and the European Union to end the uncertainty around citizens’ rights after Brexit and guarantee before Christmas that there will be no change.

FILE PHOTO - The London Eye is seen behind a neon star shining on top of a Christmas tree in London, Britain, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The right to remain of the four million must be resolved. There must be certainty whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations,” a joint statement said.

“The UK government and EU27 should unilaterally guarantee their status and future rights before Christmas.”

The statement was signed by the heads of the British Chambers of Commerce, Trades Union Congress, Confederation of British Industry, the EEF manufacturers’ association and Federation of Small Businesses.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.