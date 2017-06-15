FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EU's Timmermans says EU's door remains open to Britain
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 2 months ago

EU's Timmermans says EU's door remains open to Britain

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the commission work Programme for 2017, in Strasbourg, France, October 25, 2016.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The European Union's door remains open to Britain although the country is likely to continue in its divorce proceedings after voting to leave the bloc a year ago, European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.

When asked at a conference in Prague whether the Commission agreed with French President Macron when he said the door remained open to Britain, Timmmermans said, "By all means."

"We did not ask the UK to leave, they decided to leave," he said. "And we are anxious to know how they are going to leave.

"So that's the process we are in right now and I frankly believe they will continue with that, they will leave, but if at any time they would say hang on, we've reconsidered, we'd like to stay, I would receive them with open arms."

Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.