EU ready to resume Brexit talks with UK as soon as London is ready
December 5, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in a day

EU ready to resume Brexit talks with UK as soon as London is ready

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is ready to resume Brexit negotiations with Britain as soon as London signals it is ready, a spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after a tentative divorce agreement collapsed at the last minute.

An Anti-Brexit protestor waves EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“There are some topics still open, which will need further consultation and negotiation, notably in London. The show is now in London. We stand ready here in the Commission to resume talks with the United Kingdom at any moment in time when we get the sign that London is ready,” Margaritis Schinas, spokesman for the Commission, told reporters at a daily briefing.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is scrambling to win over her supporters in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) who on Monday opposed a deal on the Irish border with Britain.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti

