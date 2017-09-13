Conservatives win vote to bolster party's numbers on committees

(Reuters) - British lawmakers voted on Tuesday in favour of handing the governing Conservatives greater say on committees that scrutinise laws, a move denounced by the opposition as an attempt to “rig parliament”.

The government won by 320 votes to 301, a day after lawmakers passed legislation to sever ties with the European Union.

May lost the Conservatives’ majority in a June election, forcing her government to rely on the support of a small Northern Irish party to pass laws.

(twitter.com/HouseofCommons )