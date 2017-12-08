Corbyn wants much more information on EU divorce deal

GENEVA (Reuters) - Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday that he wanted to see much more information about the Brexit divorce deal struck between Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the European Commission.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a news conference at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

He said the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party had “clearly put conditions” on the deal, and he wanted May to give a much fuller statement on whether the benefits of the single market and customs union would continue throughout the transitional period.