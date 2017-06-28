FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Britain looking at creating new body for EU citizens' rights - Sky
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 28, 2017 / 10:31 AM / a month ago

Britain looking at creating new body for EU citizens' rights - Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A European Union flag is waved in front of Big Ben outside Parliament after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union in London, March 28, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British ministers are looking at the option of creating some kind of new body to oversee EU citizens' rights in Britain, Sky News quoted sources as saying on Wednesday, a possible way of overcoming a standoff between London and Brussels.

Government officials have said that one way of getting around the clash over which court should guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in Britain and British citizens living in other EU countries could be the creation of a new body.

Britain wants its own courts to have supremacy after the country leaves the European Union, while the EU favours maintaining the position of the European Court of Justice.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.