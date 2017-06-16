FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 2 months ago

Germany expects no delay in Brexit negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A European Union flag is waved in front of Big Ben outside Parliament after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union in London, March 28, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects Britain and the European Union to start negotiations over Britain's departure from the EU on Monday as planned, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"We can only speak for our side. We're ready, we'll be there as the EU 27," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Seibert pointed to a joint statement from Britain and the European Commission that Brexit minister David Davis and the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will start the talks on Monday. "And so it's my expectation that it will take place," he added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; editing by Joseph Nasr

