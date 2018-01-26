FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 3:01 PM / 3 days ago

Davis confident of political agreement over Brexit implementation by March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said he was confident a political agreement could be reached at a European Union council meeting in March to secure a time-limited implementation period after the country leaves the bloc in March, 2019.

“Our immediate goal is to reach an agreement on the implementation period,” he said in a speech. “And because our objectives are largely the same, I am confident that political agreement can be reached at the March European Council.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

