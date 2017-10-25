FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK parliament vote on Brexit deal may come after Britain leaves - minister
October 25, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in 19 hours

UK parliament vote on Brexit deal may come after Britain leaves - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament may not vote on the final terms of the country’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union until after the country has formally left the bloc in March 2019, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street with the Secretary of State for departing the EU David Davis, in London, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“It could be, yeah. It depends when it concludes ... it can’t come before we have the deal,” Davis told a parliamentary committee in response to a question from a lawmaker on whether if a deal was struck at the last minute before the exit took place, the parliamentary vote may not occur until after exit.

He repeated the government’s promise that the British parliament would get to vote before the European parliament.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
