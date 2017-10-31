FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit minister says 'basic' EU deal likely even if trade talks fail
October 31, 2017 / 5:50 PM

Brexit minister says 'basic' EU deal likely even if trade talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday he believed Britain would agree some kind of basic deal with the European Union, even in the “very improbable” eventuality that they fail to agree a trade deal.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis holds a joint news conference with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (unseen) after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Davis told a parliamentary committee that even if Britain failed to strike a formal trade deal both sides were likely to have agreements in areas such as aviation that would allow planes to fly between Britain and the EU.

It is “not impossible, but very, very improbable” that Britain and the EU will fail to agree a Brexit deal, Davis told the lawmakers. “Whatever happens we will have a basic deal without the bits we really want,” he said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
