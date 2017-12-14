FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit 'no deal' is massively less probable after EU agreement, Davis says
December 14, 2017 / 10:01 AM / Updated a day ago

Brexit 'no deal' is massively less probable after EU agreement, Davis says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is less likely to leave the European Union without an agreed exit deal after last week’s decision by the European Commission to recommend that talks move on to the next phase, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis leaves Downing Street, London, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I think no deal has become massively less probable after the decisions of last Friday - and that’s a good thing because the best deal is a tariff free, non-tariff barrier-free arrangement,” Davis told parliament.

He also said the government would have to think about how to respond to a decision by parliament to hand lawmakers more say over a final exit deal with the EU.

Reporting Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
