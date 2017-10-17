Britain hopes EU summit will build on Brexit momentum - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain hopes the other EU leaders will be ready to build on the momentum in Brexit talks at a summit later this week and move towards securing a deal, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrive to address a joint news conference after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“At the European Union council later this week, I hope the leaders of the 27 will recognise the progress made and provide (EU negotiator) Michel Barnier with a mandate to build on the momentum and spirit of cooperation we now have,” Davis told parliament. “Doing so will allow us to ... achieve our best objectives and move towards a deal.”