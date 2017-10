LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to reach agreement over the terms of its departure from the European Union but is prepared for a “no deal” scenario, Brexit minister David Davis said on Friday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis holds a joint news conference with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (unseen) after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We don’t want a ‘no deal,’ but if one comes, we’ll be ready for it,” Davis told broadcasters.