LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said Britain had taken a big step forward in delivering the country’s departure from the European Union on Friday, commenting on a deal with the EU Commission to move to the next stage of negotiation.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis leaves Downing Street, London, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Today is a big step forward in delivering Brexit. Been a lot of work but glad the Commission have now recommended that sufficient progress has been reached,” Davis said on Twitter.