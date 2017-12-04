FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Davis says vital that Brexit talks progress onto trade
December 4, 2017 / 11:07 AM / Updated a day ago

Davis says vital that Brexit talks progress onto trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday it was vital that European Union negotiators agree to move the talks on to discuss trade, saying it was of huge value to all members of the trading bloc.

Britain's Secretary of State for Departing the EU David Davis arrives in Downing Street, London, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“It’s an important day... Everybody understands that the decision to move on to trade talks is vital, it’s vital to everybody, it’s of huge value to the 27 members and to ourselves,” he told Sky News.

British negotiators were locked in last-minute talks with their European Union and Irish counterparts on Monday, trying to put together a Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May might agree over lunch in Brussels.

Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

